'There will be no Gaza': Palestinian policy expert slams U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza

President Biden has been venting his frustration in recent private conversations over his inability to persuade Israel to change its military tactics in the Gaza strip, according to NBC News reporting. Yet, as Biden reportedly disparages Netanyahu in private, not much has changed in terms of U.S. policy toward Israel and Gaza, as the death count soars. Rula Jebreal, a Palestinian policy expert and visiting professor at the University of Miami, joins Joy Reid with her analysis.Feb. 13, 2024