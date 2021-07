Eviction moratorium extension efforts failing in the House is slammed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Cori Bush, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley on The ReidOut. Ocasio-Cortez tells us, ‘When we have a Democratic majority that is capable of passing legislation, we cannot hide behind the Republican Party in the lack of ability to extend the eviction moratorium.’July 31, 2021