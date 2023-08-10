‘He's weaponizing politics': Elected state attorney DeSantis suspended says he threatens democracy

Ron DeSantis has suspended a duly elected Florida state attorney, Monique H. Worrell, who is the only Black woman local prosecutor in Florida, and the second progressive prosecutor DeSantis has suspended. Worrell tells Joy Reid, “This is an attack on democracy, and everyone, Democrat, Republican, Independent, or otherwise should be concerned that here in the state of Florida one person can remove duly elected officials because they are not politically aligned, and that is exactly what an attack on democracy looks like.”Aug. 10, 2023