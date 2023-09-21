‘She is most credible witness I've seen’: Raskin on Hutchinson allegations that Giuliani groped her

Former White House Aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s allegations that Rudy Giuliani groped her on Jan. 6. are discussed by Rep. Jamie Raskin. "She was about the most believable, credible witness I've ever seen in my life,” Rep. Raskin tells Joy Reid. “Rudy Giuliani is obviously full of it and completely undependable and unfaithful as a witness."Sept. 21, 2023