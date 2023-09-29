'Authoritarian party': Expert calls GOP ‘dependent on violence and corruption for its identity’

President Biden delivered a speech defending democracy on Thursday in Arizona, which is a state known as a hotbed of right-wing extremism. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, New York University professor of history, and author of “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present,” joins Joy Reid to discuss saying, "We only have these two parties, and one of them has become an authoritarian party that is dependent on violence and on corruption for its identity."Sept. 29, 2023