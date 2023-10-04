IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    ‘Stand up, resist’: LeVar Burton on Banned Books Week as conservative book bans reach record peak

The Reidout

‘Stand up, resist’: LeVar Burton on Banned Books Week as conservative book bans reach record peak

Banned Books Week is championed by LeVar Burton as conservative book bans reach a record peak across America. "You can buy banned books. There are myriad ways in which you can participate and be counted,” Burton tells Joy Reid. “Stand up and be counted. The most important thing is--resist."Oct. 4, 2023

