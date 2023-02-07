College Board SVP: AP African American studies course offers digital library with Coates, Crenshaw

Last month the governor of Florida outlawed an Advanced Placement course on African American history claiming among other things that it, “significantly lacks educational value.” Weeks after the uproar from DeSantis and his allies, the College Board rolled out a new framework for the course that appeared to address many of those criticisms. The College Board issued a statement refuting that any changes were made as a result of any politicians' remarks and were in fact decided upon last year. Steve Bumbaugh, College Board senior vice president, joins Joy Reid to explain the position of the College Board.Feb. 7, 2023