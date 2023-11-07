IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Reidout

AI expert Cahn breaks down NYC mayor’s troubling AI pursuits

04:44

Albert Fox Cahn, an expert on human rights and surveillance technology, breaks down some of the more troubling AI implementations that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has pursued.Nov. 7, 2023

