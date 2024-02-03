IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    ‘Iranian proxies’ targeted in over 85 U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for drone deaths

The Reidout

‘Iranian proxies’ targeted in over 85 U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for drone deaths

08:33

The U.S. has launched new airstrikes against Iran-backed targets in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a drone attack that killed three American soldiers. How Iran uses “proxies” to carry out its attacks and the connections between these attacks and current Middle East conflicts are explained by Joy Reid and her guests.Feb. 3, 2024

    ‘Iranian proxies’ targeted in over 85 U.S. strikes in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for drone deaths

