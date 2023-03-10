IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Why Biden may be a lot like Trump on immigration

The Mehdi Hasan Show

Why Biden may be a lot like Trump on immigration

Pres. Biden promised to end "Trump's assault on the dignity of immigrant communities." Yet, Mehdi notes, "after all the promises to do better," the Biden White House is putting new limits on asylum seekers... and may even bring back a controversial Trump measure.March 10, 2023

    Why Biden may be a lot like Trump on immigration

