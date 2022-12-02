IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

The Mehdi Hasan Show

The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

Even after failing to get their much-wanted red wave, Republicans have no problem ignoring public opinion and looking super extreme in the process. MSNBC political analyst Julián Castro and Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer join Mehdi to discuss: Why doesn’t it hurt the GOP as much as it should?Dec. 2, 2022

    The Voters Stopped a GOP Red Wave — But Republicans Don't Seem to Care

