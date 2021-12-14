States attempt to skirt Constitution

CA Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested he’ll create a gun law modeled after Texas’s severe abortion restrictions, in which enforcement is left up to private citizens. Molly Jong-Fast joins to discuss why this national fight over the future of America could challenge the Constitution.Dec. 14, 2021
