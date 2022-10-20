Ron DeSantis Escalates His Fascistic Voter Suppression Efforts

He’s made it harder to vote early or vote by mail. He’s redrawn districts to undermine minority voters. So what does Ron DeSantis do when he wants to suppress turnout even more? He arrests voters. Author and Fairvote senior fellow David Daley and Jasmine Burney-Clark, Orlando-based founder of the voting rights group Equal Ground, join Mehdi to discuss the Florida governor’s latest push toward fascism.Oct. 20, 2022