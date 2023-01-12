IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Mehdi Hasan Show

Republicans' whataboutism is on full display view as McCarthy plots his revenge on Dems

19:08

House Republicans’ first order of business isn’t governing — it’s revenge. After House Democrats removed Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar from their committee seats in the last Congress, Kevin McCarthy wants to purge three high-profile Democrats from their assignments. But make no mistake, Mehdi says: these two scenarios are not the same, and only one party actually cares about addressing hatred within its ranks. Journalist Nayyera Haq and Lincoln Project senior adviser Tara Setmayer join him to discuss.Jan. 12, 2023

