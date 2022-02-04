Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman sues Trump allies

The whistleblower of the Trump-Ukraine phone call joins Mehdi to explain why he's suing Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and others, for allegedly conspiring to intimidate him into not testifying at President Trump’s first impeachment inquiry.Feb. 4, 2022
