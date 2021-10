Throughout his career in Hollywood, comedian Kumail Nanjiani has often been cast as characters you might describe as nerds. But that all changed for him when he was offered the role of Kingo, a Bollywood star and superhero, in Marvel’s “Eternals.” Nanjiani joins MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan to speak about his new movie, the importance of representation in cinema, and how he thinks the Biden administration is handling the immigration crisisOct. 18, 2021