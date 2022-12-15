How Ukraine Continues to Surprise Russia — and the World

When Russia launched its brutal invasion into Ukraine, the forecasts were bleak for Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his country. But that narrative couldn’t be further from reality, Mehdi says. And if there’s one takeaway from the conflict, it’s that Ukraine isn’t just surviving — by many accounts, it’s winning. Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe and Quincy Institute senior research fellow Anatol Lieven join him to discuss.Dec. 15, 2022