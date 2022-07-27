Dems Are Pouring Money into the MAGA Movement

Democrats are boosting fringe GOP candidates in state primaries across the country, hoping that Republicans put forward their “worst” candidate come the midterms. It’s a strategy that falls right in line with old rules of American party politics — and Donald Trump’s 2016 win should tell us that “worst” no longer means “unelectable.” So why do Dems keep pouring money into the MAGA movement? Julián Castro and Tara Setmayer join Mehdi to discuss.July 27, 2022