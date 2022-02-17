Booster shot key cutting Omicron death risk

Evidence shows that a third vaccine shot cut the risk of dying from Covid-19 by 95%. Yet as the CDC joins states in changing masking guidelines, the pace of getting people in the U.S. their booster shots is at an all-time low. Former Biden Covid adviser Andy Slavitt joins Mehdi to discuss where we’re at in the pandemic and why it’s not over yet.Feb. 17, 2022
