A tale of two COVID responses

Two years into the pandemic, we're seeing two very different — and extreme — responses to COVID. From a uber-restrictive lockdown in Shanghai to New York City’s mayor going maskless to events, Mehdi says it seems we haven’t learned much since 2020.April 12, 2022
UP NEXT
Biden to announce tighter gun control measures
00:23
Mehdi Hasan introduces you to Putin’s favorite fascist philosopher
08:05
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized with flu-like symptoms
00:46
Sen. Warren is glad Joe Biden is dealing with Russia right now
10:31
Many Americans don’t hear the ‘democracy in danger’ alarm