A case of Covid déjà vu

With record Covid cases, and hospitalizations and tests in short supply, there’s a sense of déjà vu in the U.S.. Dr. Michael Mina and Kathleen Sebelius join Mehdi to discuss the state of the pandemic nearly two years in, as well as the Biden administration’s plan for testing.Jan. 12, 2022
