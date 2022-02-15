4 years since Parkland shooting

On the fourth anniversary of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, survivor Cameron Kasky joins Mehdi to discuss why the government has failed to protect students from gun violence.Feb. 15, 2022
