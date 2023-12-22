IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal

    09:34

  • Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term

    06:13

  • Palestinian Health Ministry: 20,000 people killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war

    03:23

  • IDF paratrooper: Why the Israel-Hamas war is a generational war

    12:24

  • 'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out

    03:22

  • Sen. Coons: ‘I’m hopeful’ that hostage negotiations ‘will bring a renewed ceasefire’ in Gaza

    05:27

  • 'They just came into my home and took him,' says daughter of hostage taken in October 7th attack.

    01:59

  • Netanyahu's responsibility to bring back hostages alive, says father of teen help captive

    07:04

  • VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters

    07:38

  • Chris Hayes: The war in Gaza must end

    09:47

  • Shooting of 3 Israeli hostages ‘is an impetus for renewed diplomacy’ toward a pause, says Clarke

    05:47

  • Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach

    05:01

  • Gershon Baskin on IDF mistakenly killing hostages: 'It should have never happened'

    05:08

  • Amb. Deborah Lipstadt on the rise of antisemitism, Islamophobia: ‘There’s never any room for hate’

    04:54

  • Haass: Israel’s Gaza strategy is ‘shortsighted,’ ‘poisons the long-term U.S.-Israeli relationship’

    07:15

  • “We need to learn our lessons:” IDF on mistakenly killing 3 hostages

    08:20

  • Video shows Hamas driving a car through an underground tunnel

    01:51

  • Thousands of Israelis rally after IDF mistakenly kills hostages held by Hamas

    04:58

  • Ali Velshi: We can’t find solutions if we can’t agree on basic, historical facts

    03:43

The Last Word

Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

05:32

MSNBC's Ali Velshi and Ayman Mohyeldin discuss the competing political interests adding to the struggle to reach another ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, plus who both the Israelis and Palestinians can look to as leaders once the conflict has ended.Dec. 22, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Now Playing

    Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

    05:32
  • UP NEXT

    Regev: Israel won’t ‘waste any real opportunity to get’ hostages out, ‘in communications’ on a deal

    09:34

  • Stavridis: ‘This is a global narrative and Israel is losing’ public support, hurting them long term

    06:13

  • Palestinian Health Ministry: 20,000 people killed in Gaza since start of Israel-Hamas war

    03:23

  • IDF paratrooper: Why the Israel-Hamas war is a generational war

    12:24

  • 'You wonder every day, are they alive?' Doctor with family trapped in Gaza speaks out

    03:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All