Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers

Rep. Adam Smith joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss his new bill to ban Wall Street from purchasing single family homes away from average families in a housing market that’s unaffordable for so many. He says Wall Street is going after the “last bastion of wealth creation … It’s bad for equality and bad for our economy and they ought to be barred from doing it.”Dec. 22, 2023

