  • VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'

  • VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters

    VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'

    Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

  • Rep. Garcia: Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is ‘infuriating’

  • Flame of the revolution is still burning, Iranian-American activist says

  • ‘Mission has never been more critical’: Real consequences of anti-abortion laws

  • State secrets lost: Swalwell blasts Trump over missing Russian intel report

  • Moss & Freeman lawyer: $148M win over Giuliani can't fix everything

  • ‘Sourpuss economy’: Voters down despite Biden’s economic boom

  • TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns

  • Rift emerges as U.S. urges Israel to scale down war in Gaza

  • Sen. Tammy Baldwin: ‘2024 will be critical for restoring our rights and freedoms’

  • ‘Scary moment for democracy’: Sen. Van Hollen blasts GOP Ukraine aid opposition

  • Jack Smith filing puts appeals court ‘in overdrive’ to end Trump delay tactic

  • K.I.N.D. Fund student: ‘we will take care of these desks’

  • Zelenskyy blasts calls for Ukraine to cede territory: It's 'a matter of life'

  • Lawrence: Justice Kavanaugh destroyed Trump immunity claim 25 years ago

  • Senators Tester & Brown on how Democrats can win in Red States

The Last Word

VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'

Vice President Kamala Harris joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss “the perverse” notion that bullies are strong and says a true leader is someone “who has some level of concern and care for the suffering of other people and then does something to alleviate that suffering.”Dec. 20, 2023

