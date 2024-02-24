IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian journalist: We found ‘common strength’ in two years of Putin’s war
Feb. 24, 202403:49

  • Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says

The Last Word

Mstyslav Chernov, Ukrainian filmmaker and journalist, joins MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to reflect on his documentary highlighting Russia’s brutal attacks in Mariupol at the start of the war and the “sense of community and shared identity” he’s witnessed helping Ukrainians stand their ground two years into Vladimir Putin’s war.Feb. 24, 2024

