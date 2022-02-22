U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sanctions for Russia are coming
01:17
Share this -
copied
Following a Monday night emergency UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Amb. Linda Thomas-Greenfield pledged the U.S. will impose sanctions on Russia for a “clear violation of international law.”Feb. 22, 2022
Now Playing
U.S. Ambassador to UN: Sanctions for Russia are coming
01:17
UP NEXT
AZ Democrat: ‘Be on high alert’ about GOP election deniers seeking office
03:02
Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’
06:06
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
05:28
U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded
06:19
Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump