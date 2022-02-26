IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin

The Last Word

U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin

Daniel Fried, who helped design the U.S. sanctions against Russia in 2014, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how the sanctions against Vladimir Putin had an important impact because “it makes him a pariah” as more countries condemn his actions and why the additional sanctions by the U.S. and its allies will hit the Russian economy and military so that Putin “can’t do what he’s doing anymore.”Feb. 26, 2022

    U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin

