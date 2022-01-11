IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Trump lawyers met in person with Georgia prosecutor’s office

02:13

Neal Katyal tells Lawrence O’Donnell that it’s “serious” that Donald Trump’s attorneys have met in person with prosecutors in the Fulton County District Attorney’s office investigating if Trump criminally violated Georgia election law: “It’s good to see Georgia doing what the United States Justice Department should have been doing for the last year.”Jan. 11, 2022

