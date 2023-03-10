IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

02:25

As part of her censure, Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis admits she made false statements about the election that caused “actual harm.” Michael Teter, Managing Director of The 65 Project, which filed the initial complaint against Jenna Ellis, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how his group is working to hold her and other Trump lawyers accountable for perpetuating the big lie.March 10, 2023

