IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump kids' relationship to their dad is 'a hostage video', Tim O'Brien says

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    How a Trump sycophant no one's heard of became House speaker

    04:44

  • Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions

    12:45

  • Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins

    07:36

  • 'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'

    01:15

  • ‘He's a danger to the rule of law’: Neal Katyal on Trump gag order

    07:46

  • Shooting victim's father on suspect's death: It will leave me empty forever

    04:37

  • Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree: Now's the time to make some real change

    05:16

  • Maine Gov. Janet Mills: Shooting suspect Robert Card is dead

    11:53

  • Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP’s ‘complete takeover’ by MAGA

    04:25

  • U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say

    06:39

  • Pentagon: Biden orders ‘self-defense’ strikes in Syria facilities used by Iran

    06:22

  • ‘We’ve extended the olive branch’: Speaker chaos is GOP’s fault, Rep. Frost says

    04:48

  • Tim O’Brien: Trump cornered by Cohen testifying in NY fraud trial

    06:20

  • Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped

    03:16

  • ‘Crisis of trust’ between Netanyahu and Israeli government, NYT reporter says

    04:06

  • Jan. 6 officer on Trump attacking democracy: ‘How do you defeat an ideology?’

    10:51

  • Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says

    04:37

  • Biden says Gaza aid coming soon as Hamas releases two American hostages

    05:17

  • ‘Split screen’: Biden leads globally while GOP’s Speaker chaos grinds House to a halt

    07:27

The Last Word

Trump kids' relationship to their dad is 'a hostage video', Tim O'Brien says

03:55

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Bloomberg Opinion's Tim O'Brien to discuss the testimony by Donald Trump Jr. in New York's civil fraud trial which, O'Brien says demonstrates just how ill-informed Donald Trump's children are.Nov. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump kids' relationship to their dad is 'a hostage video', Tim O'Brien says

    03:55
  • UP NEXT

    How a Trump sycophant no one's heard of became House speaker

    04:44

  • Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions

    12:45

  • Trial that could keep Trump off key state's 2024 ballot begins

    07:36

  • 'There's nothing Donald Trump fears more than a trial'

    01:15

  • ‘He's a danger to the rule of law’: Neal Katyal on Trump gag order

    07:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All