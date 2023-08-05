IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Special Counsel cites inflammatory Trump social post in protective order request

09:45

Special Counsel Jack Smith proposed a protective order referencing a seemingly threatening social media post by Trump noting that it references other parties in the case - something Trump was ordered not to do. MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses that and more with Mimi Rocah, a former MSNBC Legal Analyst who is now the District Attorney for Westchester County, NY.Aug. 5, 2023

