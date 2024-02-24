IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says
Feb. 24, 202408:40
The Last Word

Sending Ukraine aid should be ‘paramount objective,’ sanctions expert says

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and the State Department’s former Russian Sanction Lead, Edward Fishman, join MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart to discuss how the Biden administration is responding to the death of Alexei Navalny with more than 500 new sanctions while Ukraine aid stalls in the House.Feb. 24, 2024

