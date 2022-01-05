Senate Dems’ plan to stop GOP’s ‘coordinated assault’ on voting rights
Sen. Amy Klobuchar tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell what she told Sen. Manchin in a meeting discussing Senate rule changes to pass voting rights legislation as Republicans continue their attacks on elections: “We are not a dictatorship. We are a democracy and we must support that.”Jan. 5, 2022
January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy
