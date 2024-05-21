IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rudy Giuliani among defendants to be arraigned in fake electors case
May 21, 202400:42

Morning Joe

Rudy Giuliani among defendants to be arraigned in fake electors case

00:42

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former Arizona Republican Party chair Kelli Ward and others are set to be arraigned Tuesday in a Phoenix courtroom on conspiracy, forgery and fraud charges stemming from their roles in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Arizona to Joe Biden.May 21, 2024

