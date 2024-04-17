IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
SCOTUS hears case that may impact Trump Jan. 6 charges
April 17, 2024

The Last Word

Rep. Katie Porter joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “impressive” arguments she heard in the courtroom from the government as the Supreme Court weighs a case that could have major implications for how the Justice Department prosecutes not just hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants, but also Donald Trump in his federal election interference case.April 17, 2024

