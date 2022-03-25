Sanctions expert: New sanctions tightening ‘the screws on Russia’s economy’

Former State Dept. Russia Sanctions Lead Edward Fishman tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell how new sanctions strike “at the heart of Russia’s oil sales” and will “degrade Russia’s military machine.” Rick Stengel adds that Pres. Biden and NATO have to be more aggressive in conveying to Vladimir Putin that he’s not going to win the war in Ukraine and needs to figure out a peace deal.March 25, 2022