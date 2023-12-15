IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Rift emerges as U.S. urges Israel to scale down war in Gaza

05:36

Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky joins MSNBC's Ali Velshi to discuss the “fissures” emerging as the U.S. pushes Israel to transition to a new phase of the war with Hamas amid a worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, both with the U.S. and inside Israel, where Netanyahu is trying to gain support for his reelection and avoid prosecution.Dec. 15, 2023

