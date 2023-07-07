IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Rep. Schiff: Special Counsel ‘moved with swiftness’ in Jan. 6 probe

06:44

Rep. Adam Schiff tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that reports Special Counsel Jack Smith is interviewing witnesses about a contentious White House meeting in December 2020 could be important for showing Trump’s willingness to defraud American people despite knowing he lost the election, adding “That could be very powerful evidence to a conspiracy charge.”July 7, 2023

