Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan said he had nothing to hide on Jan. 6
04:33
Rep. Zoe Lofgren joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain why it’s “troubling” that Jim Jordan refuses to testify to the Jan. 6 Cmte. when they are in possession of call logs confirming Rep. Jordan spoke to Trump on January 6th. Feb. 9, 2022
