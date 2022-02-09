IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger

    06:38

  • Rep. Jeffries: RNC is a cult for calling Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse'

    04:58

  • Steve Schmidt: ‘Autocratic’ GOP has become a ‘cult of personality’

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan said he had nothing to hide on Jan. 6

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Wagner: Trump is the ‘magnetic North’ of the GOP

    02:49

  • Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

    03:34

  • Goldman on Trump keeping and destroying WH docs: What's he hiding?

    05:54

  • Class changes student’s mind about critical race theory

    04:34

  • Lt. Gov.: Wisconsin is ‘ready to move on’ from Sen. Ron Johnson

    04:51

  • Biden takes a victory lap for huge jobs growth

    04:16

  • Rep. Swalwell: Pence needs to ‘do the right thing’ and testify to Jan. 6 Cmte.

    04:10

  • ‘Very dangerous precedent’: Harvard professor condemns GOP’s Jan. 6 response

    08:15

  • Lawrence on Trump election conspiracy: When does an idea become a crime?

    11:00

  • Recovered docs show how Sojourner Truth won son’s freedom from white man

    05:01

  • Rep. Ro Khanna: It’s time for social media rules and regulations

    04:11

  • Rep. Schiff: More criminal contempt referrals ‘possible’ by Jan. 6 Cmte.

    06:56

  • Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

    01:48

  • Fox made him a celebrity for refusing a vaccine mandate, then he died of Covid

    03:30

  • New Orleans Schools first major U.S. district to require Covid vaccines

    03:45

  • 'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34

The Last Word

Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan said he had nothing to hide on Jan. 6

04:33

Rep. Zoe Lofgren joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain why it’s “troubling” that Jim Jordan refuses to testify to the Jan. 6 Cmte. when they are in possession of call logs confirming Rep. Jordan spoke to Trump on January 6th. Feb. 9, 2022

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger

    06:38

  • Rep. Jeffries: RNC is a cult for calling Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse'

    04:58

  • Steve Schmidt: ‘Autocratic’ GOP has become a ‘cult of personality’

    03:26
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan said he had nothing to hide on Jan. 6

    04:33
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Wagner: Trump is the ‘magnetic North’ of the GOP

    02:49

  • Fox host: Not many ‘Blacks’ care about Joe Rogan using racial slur

    03:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All