Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America

Congresswoman Katie Porter joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade published by POLITICO. Porter notes, if the court rules as the opinion indicates, her children will live in a country with less freedom. “This is a terrible outcome,” Porter said, “not just for women, but for all Americans.”May 3, 2022

Play All