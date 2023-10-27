IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP's 'complete takeover' by MAGA

Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP's 'complete takeover' by MAGA

Minnesota Democrat Rep. Angie Craig, who wished her wife a happy anniversary as she voted for speaker, tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart why she felt “compelled” to speak out as Democrats learned about Mike Johnson’s extreme anti-LGBTQ+ views, adding that she hopes to change Johnson’s “outdated and wrong” views with which most Americans do not agree.Oct. 27, 2023

    Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP's 'complete takeover' by MAGA

