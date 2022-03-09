IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Putin will try to use ‘unexpected, unconventional’ means to seize Ukraine

The Last Word

Putin will try to use ‘unexpected, unconventional’ means to seize Ukraine

New Yorker columnist Robin Wright joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss whether Vladimir Putin’s nuclear war threat is an “epic bluff” as the war in Ukraine drags on and the humanitarian crisis there worsens.March 9, 2022

