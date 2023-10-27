Pentagon: Biden orders ‘self-defense’ strikes in Syria facilities used by Iran

Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP’s ‘complete takeover’ by MAGA04:25
U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say06:39
- Now Playing
Pentagon: Biden orders ‘self-defense’ strikes in Syria facilities used by Iran06:22
- UP NEXT
‘We’ve extended the olive branch’: Speaker chaos is GOP’s fault, Rep. Frost says04:48
Tim O’Brien: Trump cornered by Cohen testifying in NY fraud trial06:20
Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped03:16
‘Crisis of trust’ between Netanyahu and Israeli government, NYT reporter says04:06
Jan. 6 officer on Trump attacking democracy: ‘How do you defeat an ideology?’10:51
Chesebro guilty plea 'not a good day' for Giuliani & Eastman, Andrew Weissmann says04:37
Biden says Gaza aid coming soon as Hamas releases two American hostages05:17
‘Split screen’: Biden leads globally while GOP’s Speaker chaos grinds House to a halt07:27
U.S. supplying Israel with ‘everything they need to defend themselves,’ says Sen. Rosen08:02
Tim Snyder: ‘War in Ukraine is about the security of the world and our children’04:12
Weissmann on Sidney Powell guilty plea: She’s still in a ‘very precarious position’05:42
Rep. Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s failed speaker vote: ‘We’re competent, they’re chaotic’05:04
Biden’s message in Israel: ‘Don’t be consumed by rage’04:31
‘No good options’ for what’s next in Israel-Hamas war, says fmr. Israeli adviser08:56
Clyburn on House Speaker chaos: 'Not the bipartisanship I’m looking for'08:42
Roger Cohen: 'Isn't it time to bring this terrible conflict to an end?'05:30
‘What’s the end game?’: Biden has ‘tough questions’ for Israel, fmr. Obama aide says06:27
Rep. Craig: Speaker Johnson symbolizes GOP’s ‘complete takeover’ by MAGA04:25
U.S. strikes in Syria have 'nothing to do with Israel or Gaza’ officials say06:39
- Now Playing
Pentagon: Biden orders ‘self-defense’ strikes in Syria facilities used by Iran06:22
- UP NEXT
‘We’ve extended the olive branch’: Speaker chaos is GOP’s fault, Rep. Frost says04:48
Tim O’Brien: Trump cornered by Cohen testifying in NY fraud trial06:20
Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped03:16
Play All