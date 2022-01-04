Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’
The United States is averaging more than 400,000 new cases of coronavirus a day, thanks to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Laurie Garrett tells Lawrence, “The real problem is that you can be fully vaccinated, not even have symptoms but you can be a carrier who can pass virus to others.”Jan. 4, 2022
Omicron variant a 'master evader of the immune system'
