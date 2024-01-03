IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument

    07:59

  • Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20

  • K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship

    05:32

  • Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘chose to light a match’ on Jan. 6

    05:09

  • Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot

    03:48

  • Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery

    07:47

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33

  • Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers

    05:55

  • Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

    05:32

  • Trump reportedly caught pressuring 2020 MI election officials in newly revealed audio

    04:05

  • Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine

    07:46

  • ‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot

    11:51

  • VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president

    02:11

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'

    07:00

  • VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters

    07:38

  • VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'

    03:16

  • Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

    06:58

  • Rep. Garcia: Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is ‘infuriating’

    06:07

The Last Word

New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says

03:50

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks to former federal prosecutor Harry Litman about the new superseding indictment filed against NJ Sen. Bob Menendez, including claims the senator was allegedly offered luxury wristwatches worth tens of thousands of dollars.Jan. 3, 2024

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24
  • Now Playing

    New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument

    07:59

  • Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20

  • K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship

    05:32

  • Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘chose to light a match’ on Jan. 6

    05:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All