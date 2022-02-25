IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    date 2022-02-25

NBC News: Biden has picked Supreme Court nominee

The Last Word

NBC News: Biden has picked Supreme Court nominee

02:12

NBC News reports that President Biden has decided on a Supreme Court nominee. According to a source familiar with the matter, the announcement could come as early as Friday. Ben Rhodes joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss.Feb. 25, 2022

