IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24

  • New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says

    03:50

  • Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship

    05:32

  • Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘chose to light a match’ on Jan. 6

    05:09

  • Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot

    03:48

  • Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery

    07:47

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33

  • Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers

    05:55

  • Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

    05:32

  • Trump reportedly caught pressuring 2020 MI election officials in newly revealed audio

    04:05

  • Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine

    07:46

  • ‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot

    11:51

  • VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president

    02:11

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'

    07:00

  • VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters

    07:38

  • VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'

    03:16

  • Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'

    06:58

  • Rep. Garcia: Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is ‘infuriating’

    06:07

The Last Word

Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

01:20

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses breaking news that former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is asking the 11th circuit court of appeals for a full hearing of his bid to move his Georgia RICO case to federal court after a three-judge panel rejected that argument.Jan. 3, 2024

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24

  • New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says

    03:50

  • Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument

    07:59
  • Now Playing

    Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20
  • UP NEXT

    K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship

    05:32

  • Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘chose to light a match’ on Jan. 6

    05:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All