The Last Word

Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot

03:48

Yale University History Professor David Blight and Washington Post Columnist Eugene Robinson join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what happens now that a second state has ruled Donald Trump ineligible for a 2024 primary ballot.Dec. 29, 2023

