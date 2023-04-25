Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how Russia failed at portraying its narrative as it led the U.N. Security Council this month and how “shocking” it is that Donald Trump doesn’t realize his phone call threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine contributed to the “most perilous geopolitical conditions to the U.S. in decades” and should, according to Vindman, disqualify him from running for president in 2024.April 25, 2023