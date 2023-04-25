IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

    05:45
    Philanthropist Howard Buffett on need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine: “This is a War on civilians”

    07:46

  • Bill Browder: No oxygen left for any type of dissent against Putin in Russia

    05:42

  • 'Hope lives within every Ukrainian': Actress advocates for Ukraine

    04:58

  • Rhodes: Gershkovich arrest making other journalists’ jobs more difficult in Russia, a ‘huge loss’

    00:59

  • Petro Poroshenko: Ukrainian armed forces are motivated

    05:58

  • How Russian propaganda went from fringey social media to Fox News

    06:28

  • Ukraine brings home 130 soldiers in Easter prisoner exchange

    02:42

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Alleged leaker treating classified docs ‘like a game’ is ‘certainly very chilling’

    07:39

  • Leaked Pentagon documents show U.S. spying on Russia

    08:11

  • Evidence suggests Russians are stealing art from Ukraine

    01:44

  • Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO

    04:50

  • Trump says Putin will 'ultimately' take over all of Ukraine

    06:09

  • Mehdi debates ex-Iraq hawk on whether Bush should be arrested

    15:31

  • U.S. fights to shore up democracy as challenges persist at home and abroad

    11:59

  • DeSantis walks back controversial Ukraine comments

    08:16

  • DeSantis calls Putin 'war criminal' after criticism from Republicans

    02:17

  • Manufacturers look to the eventual rebuilding of post-war Ukraine

    06:29

  • DeSantis seems to be modifying his stance on the war in Ukraine

    04:06

  • Leon Panetta: China ‘caught in a balancing act’ between ‘peacemaker’ and arms provider to Russia

    06:36

The Last Word

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: Trump ‘aspires to be a dictator’

05:45

Ret. U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how Russia failed at portraying its narrative as it led the U.N. Security Council this month and how “shocking” it is that Donald Trump doesn’t realize his phone call threatening to withhold aid from Ukraine contributed to the “most perilous geopolitical conditions to the U.S. in decades” and should, according to Vindman, disqualify him from running for president in 2024.April 25, 2023

